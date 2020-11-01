Phyllis Ann Bell Goforth
GREENVILLE - Phyllis Ann Bell Goforth, of Greenville, NC died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
A private service will be held Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church. Burial will be private at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Phyllis Ann Bell Goforth was born on October 1, 1932 in Greensboro, NC. She was the third daughter of Boyd E. and Beulah Scott Bell. Phyllis graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1950 before becoming employed by Burlington Industries, Inc. There, she worked for 18 years as Executive Secretary. She was also a former member of Peace United Church of Christ in Greensboro, where she had attended all her life until her husband was transferred to Charlotte with A&P Tea Company. In 1971, another transfer brought them to Greenville, NC where Phyllis was employed by East Carolina University until she retired from Brody School of Medicine in 1994. In Greenville, Phyllis was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Goforth, siblings, Mary Kathryn Farmer (AC), Barbara Cargal (Guilford), Nancy Thompson (Roger), David Bell, and Jimmy Bell.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Ann G. Sutton and husband, Jimmy, of Greenville, Jane Wheeler and husband, Lentz, of Herndon, VA; three grandchildren, Deanna Sutton and David and Katie Wheeler; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Allen Bell of Greensboro and Rose Mary Bell of Greer, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. James United Methodist Church Minister's Discretionary Fund, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
