Phyllis Wallace

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Phyllis Tripp Wallace, 71, of Kinston, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 4, 2022. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 12, at 3:30pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2pm until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Phyllis, a native of Pitt County, spent the majority of her life in Kinston. She was a stay at home mom but did work at Caswell Center as a developmental technician once her children got older. She was a member of Gospel Baptist Church. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley Brown "Brownie" Tripp and Letha Tyson Tripp; and a brother, Wiley Tripp. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 49 years, Alan Wallace; children, Jonathan Wallace and wife Susann of Greenville, Brandon Wallace and wife Samantha of Newport, and Ashley Wallace of Kinston; grandchildren, Autumn Penny, Kenneth Faulkner, III, and Annabelle Wallace; great grandchild, Phillip Penny; and siblings, Tommy Tripp, Mickey Tripp and wife Teresa, Mozelle Nichols and husband Graham, all of Greenville, and Pattie Brittain and husband Emmitt of Morganton. The family would like to express a special thank you to neighbors, David and Wendy Jones and Charlie and Melissa Dawson, and the staff of Vidant Oncology in Kinston for the care shown to Phyllis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Baptist Church, c/o Rev. Mike Parker, 2238 Gold Leaf Cir, Kinston, NC 28504. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.