Dr. Pinkney Beryl Young III, DDS, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. Born on February 2, 1936, in Farmville, Virginia, he was the oldest child of Pinkney Beryl Young, Jr, and Josephine S. Young. Pinkney grew up in Washington, NC, where he graduated from Washington High School and then attended East Carolina University on a football scholarship. He met and married his first wife of 36 years, Linda Whitehurst Young, in 1959. They moved to Virginia Beach, VA, where Pinkney worked for Phizer Pharmaceuticals and served as a member of the National Guard. Pinkney returned to UNC-Chapel Hill to earn his DDS from the School of Dentistry. He established his dental practice of 46 years in Greenville, NC, where he and Linda raised their two sons. An active member of the Greenville community, Pinkney was a member of Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church, Rotary Club, Kiwanis, and the Greenville Country Club. He also served on the ECU surgical staff and as a district President of the NC Dental Association. Along with trips to CCNC with his golfing buddies, he loved spending time at the Pamlico River and Atlantic Beach. After the passing of his first wife, he met and married Linda Upchurch of High Point in 1994 and moved to High Point, where he lived happily for the remainder of his life. "Pop Pop" treasured spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends gathered around him. All knew him as a kind, caring man with a wicked sense of humor who lit up any room he entered, often keeping the room in stitches as he recounted golfing, fishing, and hunting stories. In his later years, he found great joy preparing gourmet meals for his family and friends, especially his friends in the "Young Dinner Club." He is preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Whitehurst Young, and his parents. He is survived by his second wife, Linda; his sons Dr. Garret P. Young (Dia) of Winston Salem and Clay H. Young (Kelly) of Charlotte; stepsons, William Vance "Tripp" Kester III (Paige) and Michael Todd Kester of High Point; and his brother, Walter Young of Clemmons, and sister Suzanne (Gerald) Bacon of Williamsburg, VA; along with ten grandchildren and his beloved furry daughter Pippa. A service celebrating Pinkney's life will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held immediately after the service in the Asbury Room at the church. A private committal will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Heart Association, Hospice Palliative Care or a memorial of your choice.