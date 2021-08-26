Plum Walls

Plum Jordan Walls
GREENVILLE - Mr. Plum Jordan Walls, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 pm in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 12:30 to 1:30 pm prior to the service. The wearing of masks and social distancing is requested.
Plum, the son of the late James Easter and Effie Moore Walls, was a native of Beaufort County. He moved to Greenville in 1948. He was employed of Garris-Evans Lumber Company for 65 years.
A longtime member of Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church, Plum loved serving the Lord, studying His word and teaching Sunday School for most of his adult life. A devoted husband and father, he enjoyed gathering with family and friends and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Thelma J. Walls; his wife of ten years, Doris C. Walls; grandson, Adrian J. Walls; brothers, Thurman, Johnnie and Paul Walls; and sister, Earline Autry.
He is survived by sons, J. David Walls and wife Kay, Carlton R. Walls and wife Teresa all of Ayden, Joseph Moore and wife Tammy of Greenville; daughters, Lynne Wiggins of Chocowinity, Cindy Boseman and husband Danny of Black Jack; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.