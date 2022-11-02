Polly Allen Davis, 84, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Greenville, SC surrounded by close family. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenville, NC on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Polly was born in Greenville, NC. She was the daughter of Marvin Cleo Allen and Irma Pollard Allen. Polly was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was known as Nuna to her grandchildren. Polly Davis was the wife of Robert "Bob" Davis who is deceased. She was also the loving and attentive mother to Susan Davis Letendre and Robert Davis. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Andrew Letendre; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Sveltlana Davis; grandchildren, Myles, Addison, and Neva Letendre, and Vladimir Stukalov; brother-in-law, Jack Davis; sister-in-law, Pat Davis; niece, Nan and husband Hunter Fleming; cousin Terry and Anna Pollard. In addition to immediate family, Polly had many good friends, Faye Wright, Steve and Brenda Joyce, Drenda and Jim Vanhoser, and Laura and Gus Costas, to name a few. Polly met Bob when she was in X-ray school in Chapel Hill, NC. They married October 29, 1960. After marriage, they lived in Rocky Mount, NC, and had their first child, Robert. Later they moved to Gastonia, NC and had their daughter, Susan. The family moved to Mooresville in 1973. Polly was busy supporting her family and raising her children and later worked at the local Hallmark Store. She always provided love and assistance to her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States; make checks payable to HSUS, at The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com