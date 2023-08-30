Polly Ann Kearney Galloway died peacefully surrounded by loving family, on August 14, 2023. She was born on May 25, 1935 in Snow Hill, NC to Osmond Kearney and Lucille Hill. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, William, her parents and siblings, Susan Robertson, Martha Lou Daniel and C.O. Kearney, Jr. She leaves behind her son, Bill, daughter-in-law, Laurie and granddaughter, Kate Galloway Parmer (Jacob Parmer) and great-grandson, Hunter Parmer, of Magnolia, Texas; sibling Lola Summey, along with numerous special cousins, nieces and nephews. Polly was raised by her paternal grandparents, Clarence and Annie Kearney, who provided the guiding hand and loving support throughout her life. "Mama Kearney", as Polly's grandmother was known, instilled in her family the dignity of working hard and the value of a good education, and insisted on both from Polly. Polly graduated from East Carolina University with Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts, and Educational Administration/Supervision degrees. Her love for children led her into elementary education, where she contributed her vision, insights and imagination for over 30 years. Polly piloted N. C.'s 'Right to Read Program' under Governor Jim Hunt and served on the N. C. Textbook Commission. She started Reading is Fundamental and Volunteer Programs in Wilson County Schools, positively impacting hundreds of students and teachers. Polly's life was one of service and devotion to her family, her many friends and her career. She, along with husband, William, set up Meals on Wheels in Walstonburg. Polly was a Hospice Volunteer for many years, served on the Greene County Health Board, served as treasurer of the Walstonburg American Legion Auxiliary and was an active member of the Walstonburg Methodist Church and later, Farmville Methodist Church. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma for over 40 years, serving in various leadership roles. Polly enjoyed traveling and had visited over 70 countries and all 50 US States, collecting furniture, art and handicrafts from various destinations. She was always involved in charity work, whether it was the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or 'adopting' and supporting individuals less fortunate. She and her husband, William, sponsored several educational scholarships to enable students to continue their educations. Polly enjoyed entertaining and preparing meals for family and friends, and she was widely recognized as an exemplary Southern cook, with collards being her specialty. Family lovingly teased Polly about winning her high school 4-H award, being crowned 'Freezer Queen." To this day, Polly's freezer is always full of delicious homemade foods. Playing bridge was another of Polly's favorite pastimes, as was supporting the arts at her alma mater. Her boundless optimism and sense of humor endeared her to everyone who knew her. The love and memories we have for her will remain in our hearts forever. Services will be held at Farmville Methodist Church on September 9th at 11AM. Visitation will be immediately after the service followed by a private burial. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Farmville Methodist Church, PO Box 153, Farmville, NC 27828 or The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Rd., Ayden, NC 28513. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Local arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.