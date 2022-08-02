Mr. Preston Hugh Cannon, Jr., 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 30th, 2022. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3:00 PM in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends briefly following the service. Mr. Cannon, son of the late Preston H. Cannon, Sr. and Eula Mae Green Cannon, was born February 4th, 1938 in Pitt County, NC. At the age of 17, Preston began working at a tobacco warehouse, where he worked for his father sweeping floors and manning the drink machines. After graduating from Greenville High School and earning a B.S. in Business from East Carolina College, Preston went back to the industry he loved beginning as a tobacco buyer for Export Leaf Tobacco Company, and ultimately ending up as an account executive at Brown & Williamson and A.C. Monk. He spent many years covering the tobacco markets in the U.S., Europe, and Asia until his final retirement in 1996. During the off-seasons, Preston applied his intellect towards a variety of other businesses including investing in a motor parts store, growing hot house tomatoes, doing personal income taxes for his farmer friends, and following the stock market. Aside from his business acumen, Preston was blessed with a very special musical talent learning to play the piano, organ, saxophone, and accordion, primarily self-taught. In High School, Preston served as the Drum Major of the Greenville High School Marching Band and organized a 10-piece dance band who performed at many proms in the area. Preston also enjoyed many hobbies such as golfing, boating, spending time with Donna in Cape Carteret and listening to music. After he joined Parkers Chapel Church in 2012, he began an email ministry sending inspirational messages to a large list of friends. In addition to his parents, Preston was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Lee McArthur Cannon; and brother-in-law, Durwood Harris. Preston is survived by his wife, Donna Mosley Cannon of Greenville; daughters, DeLon Cannon Nelms & husband, Gary of Raleigh; Debbie Cannon Andrews & husband, Owen of New Bern, Dawn Cannon Wilkins & husband, Tim of Wake Forest, and Crystal Dawn May of Greenville; grandchildren, Ashley Nelms-Williams & husband, Ryan, Christopher Donovan Andrews & wife, Mary Hannah, Kristen Lee Nelms, Elliot Preston Andrews & wife, Sarah Jane, Mary Kendall Andrews, Caleb McArthur Wilkins, Matthew Cannon Nelms, Grace Elizabeth Wilkins, and Jaiden May; great-grandson, Robert Fox Andrews; sister, Edna Cannon Harris; nephews, Tony Gordon and Duff Harris (Delores); and nieces, Jane (Robert) Capps, Susan Harris, and Carly Gordon. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Parkers Chapel Church Building Fund, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com