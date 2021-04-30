Prince David Bunting, 65, died Monday April 26, 2021 at his home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 pm – 2 pm on Saturday. Mr. Bunting was a graduate of D.H. Conley High School and retired from the United States Army. He was a Deputy Sheriff with Pitt County Sheriff Department as Resource Officer at Ayden- Grifton High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Joann Haddock Bunting and Arline Bunting. He is survived by his: children: Chase Hunter Bunting, Angel Arline Bunting; Shane David Bunting, Ryan Richard Martin, and Christopher Lance Wilson. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.