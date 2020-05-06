Priscilla Mitchell

Priscilla Jane Mitchell
GREENVILLE - Priscilla Jane Mitchell, age 79, current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Desert Springs Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born, December 3, 1940, in Greenville, North Carolina, to Lemon Lee and Anna Bell Barnes.
Priscilla grew up in Greenville, graduating from C.M. Eppes High School and marrying Bennie Joe Mitchell of Chattanooga, Tennessee shortly thereafter in 1959. She received her Bachelor's degree from University of North Las Vegas and enjoyed her teaching career where she made a difference in the lives of many children until she retired in 2008. Priscilla relocated to Nottoway County Virginia in 2010 where she balanced her life between home and her love of the Lord and church as an ordained Elder of Dominion Worship Center in Crewe, Virginia. She finally resettled to life as an active member of the clergy at New Life Christian Ministries in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2019.
Elder Mitchell is survived by two daughters, Mimi L. Mitchell and Benita Y. Mitchell, both of Las Vegas, NV; three grandsons, Tristan Nsofor, Terrence Roby, and Lazaro Pavon, all of Las Vegas, NV; and three granddaughters, Keyshie Jones, Leticia Pavon, and Francesca Pavon, all of Las Vegas, NV; four sisters, Patricia J. Elaman Wooten of Annapolis, MD, Janet L. Joyner of Mitchellville, MD, Juanita C. Barnes-Bourguillon of Petersburg, VA, and Crystal S. Barnes of Henrico, VA; as well as a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lemon Lee Barnes, Jr.
Her body is currently in state at Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.