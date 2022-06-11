Mr. Q Dwight Lewis, 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. Dwight grew up in Elizabeth City. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During Dwight's career he held multiple positions at various pharmaceutical companies, including Burroughs Wellcome. His last position was Quality Consultant at Mayne Pharma. Dwight was an avid Tarheel fan, particularly of UNC basketball. He was also a storyteller known for his booming and infectious laugh. Most importantly, Dwight was a great dad who deeply loved his children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katie Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Lewis, of the home; sons, Taylor Montgomery and Cameron Lewis; daughter, Kathryn Olivieri and husband Quauhtli; granddaughter, Victoria Alicia Olivieri Lewis; brother, Eddie Lewis and wife Oona; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the staff at Vidant/ECU Cancer Center for their kindness in caring for Dwight and ensuring his comfort leading to and during his passing. In Dwight’s memory, please consider becoming a blood donor or signing up for the bone marrow registry at bethematch.org. The family will receive friends and family on Sunday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNC General Scholarship Fund (https://give.unc.edu/donate?f=000001). Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com