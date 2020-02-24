R.H. Barnes

R.H. "Nick" Barnes
PLYMOUTH - Raymond Harry "Nick" Barnes, 85, of 102 Long Ridge Road died Friday, February 21, 2020, in Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville.
Mr. Barnes was born in Martin County on September 26, 1934, and was the son of the late James Walter Barnes, Sr. and Tillie Marie Barber Barnes. A retired Boiler Room Operator with Weyerhaeuser Corp. in Plymouth after 45 years of employment, he was a member of Hope Free Will Baptist Church, and the Local Union No. 415, Operating Engineers. For more than 50 years, he was passionate about spending time on his beloved farm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys Spruill and Hazel Burgess; his brothers, Walter Jr., William, and James Barnes; and by his son-in-law, Franklin Jackson.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 67 years, Dorothy Simpson Barnes; two daughters, Audrey Barnes Edwards (Bryan) of Washington, and Kim Barnes Jackson of Edenton; a sister, Doris Gardner of Windsor; five grandchildren, Chad Edwards (Maryanne) of Greenville, Aaron Edwards (Belinda) of Bath, C.J. Jackson (Beth) of Edenton, Ashley Hanger (Mark) of Staunton, VA, and Kelsey Jackson of Edenton; and four great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Brianna, Jake, and Wyatt Edwards.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Hope Church and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Leonard Bowers. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Friends may join the family Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the church, 156 Roxie Reese Road, Plymouth, and all other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to Hope FWB Church.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements