R. H. Lloyd

R. H. "Reuel Harvey" Lloyd
GREENVILLE - R. H. "Reuel Harvey" Lloyd, 90, passed away peacefully, at his home of natural causes, on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born September 15, 1929 to the late Annie Mae Jackson Lloyd and Preston Lee Lloyd in Pitt County, where he was a lifelong resident. RH worked on the family farm in his younger years. He then drove an oil truck for WL Allen Oil Company before getting into the restaurant business in 1959.
RH was owner and operator of various snack bars and restaurants during his 27 year career. He is most remembered for owning the Riggs House Restaurant, Greenville's first 24 hour restaurant, and for opening Harvey's on Memorial Drive.
RH enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing and was best known for an awesome catfish fry and catfish stew. He was fortunate enough to visit 49 states, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
In addition to his parents, RH was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Lloyd, brother, Dewey Lloyd, sister, Thelma Lou Steele, infant sister, Aldean, and grandson, Seth Ellis Folsom.
He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Virginia Hughes Lloyd; his children, Don (JoAnn) Lloyd, Ricky (Karla) Lloyd, Jan (Richard) Folsom, Lee (Shirley) Lloyd, Lyn (Jack) McGrath, and Amy Lloyd; 10 grandchildren; brother, Carroll Lloyd (Christine); sisters, Ann Lewis, Linda Stallings, and Wilma Shackleford; brother-in-law, Earl Steele; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Colin Bear, his wonderful staff, and Community Home Care & Hospice for their caring compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local charity of your choice, in his name.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.