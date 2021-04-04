Rae Watson Daniel, widow of Robert Harris Daniel, passed away March 17, 2021 in her residence at the Hermitage Richmond in Richmond, Virginia. She was predeceased by her son, the Honorable David Watson Daniel and by her parents, Elizabeth Homewood and Charles Edger Watson of Elmhurst, Elm City, North Carolina where Rae grew up. Rae was born on November 14, 1927. Her childhood interests in gardening, reading, tennis, and travel continued throughout her life. She learned to play bridge at the age of thirteen and enjoyed the game until shortly before her death. She attended Women's College of the University of North Carolina (UNCG). She graduated from Atlantic Christian College (Barton College) in Wilson where she met her husband, Bobby. The couple, along with their three children, lived in Wilson until 1969, when Bobby became Chief Financial Officer of Carolina Leaf Tobacco Company in Greenville. She was an active member of the Greenville Service League, the Greenville Garden Club, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, a tennis league, and several bridge and book groups. She especially enjoyed visiting English and Scottish gardens and also South Korea when her husband was Treasurer of Dibrell-Carolina Far Eastern. She is remembered by her family for her courage, faith, kindness, and loving spirit. Rae is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Harris Daniel, Jr. and his wife, Sharon Costner Daniel of Greensboro, her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Mitchener Daniel of Wilmington, and her daughter, Elizabeth Daniel Bullock and her husband, Dr. John Paul Bullock, Jr., of Richmond, as well as five grandchildren: Robert Harris Daniel II of Wilmington, David Mitchener Daniel of Wilmington, Elizabeth Katharine Bullock of Richmond, Robert Harris Daniel Bullock and his wife, Katherine Keogh Bullock of Richmond, and John Paul Bullock III and his wife, Rachel Venuti Bullock of Los Angeles, California. The Daniel family is greatly indebted to the Hermitage Richmond and At Home Hospice for their superb care, especially in this time of COVID-19 challenges. Donations in Rae's memory can be made to the Hermitage Richmond Samaritan Fund or the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson on a future date.