Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Tuesday was 14.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.4 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Secondary roads adjacent to the river are flooded. The river inundates portions of Pitt-Greenville Airport. Water reaches a few homes near the river. Most of River Drive and the end of Warren Street, in Greenville, is impassable, with several houses surrounded by water. &&