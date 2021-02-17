Bishop Ralph Edward Love, Sr., 70, died Sunday, February 14, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Love Temple, Goldsboro, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Holy Trinity United Holy Church from 12 – 6 pm and a private viewing from 6-7 pm for Holy Trinity Church Family only. A walk through will also be held Saturday from 9-11am prior to the service. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Bishop Ralph Edward Love, Sr., is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.