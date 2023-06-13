Ramon Bonner Latham, Jr., died peacefully on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, with Paige, Bonner, Tom, Grant & Janie by his bedside and is celebrating his new life after a short battle with cancer. The son of Ramon "Bonner" Latham and Theda Bara Wynne, he was born on May 24, 1939 and recently celebrated his 84th birthday. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Judith Cullifer Latham and both of his parents. Together, Ramon & Judi exemplified a beautiful testimony to marriage and instilled this in their children. They shared many happy days and showed the world around them how to take care of other people with kindness and grace. He is survived by his son Ramon Bonner Latham III and Bonner's children Kathryn Latham Balance and her husband Brandon, Sarah Grace Latham Kossol, her husband Matthew, and Claire Wynne Latham, as well as his daughter Paige Latham Irons and her husband Tom along with their children Thomas Grant Irons III and Janie Carol Irons. Surviving family members also include his sisters, Sherre Briley and Jane Monk, his brother, Joseph Burt Bowers III, their children: Mike Briley, Edward Briley, Teresa Briley, Elaine Weil and Joseph Warren and their families, his beloved niece and nephew, Elizabeth Hemingway Hardy and Robert McCoy Hemingway and their families, and his precious great niece Elizabeth Hardy Whitley and her family. Additionally, he spent the last 15 years with his companion Eleanor Alice Rollins, who was a dear friend with whom he enjoyed many happy moments. "Pop" was a family man who especially adored his grands. And he was a strong pillar of the Bethel community; it's fair to say that he's also survived by friends who are "family" and cousins who are "brothers." More specifically Robert Young and Bryan Latham, his first cousins were his "brothers." A native of Bethel, Ramon graduated from Bethel High School and attended Barton College prior to joining the Army Reserves. For 47 years, he owned and operated Wynne's Chevrolet, a family established business that originated with his grandfather Papa and his Uncle Bob. Ramon will be fondly remembered for his love of life, care-free spirit and a life well-lived. Everybody loved Ramon and he loved everyone. In the words of Lionel Richie, his favorite artist: "I wanted you to know...you and me... I never thought there would come a time that our story would end...it's hard to understand....but I guess I'll have to try....it's not easy to say goodbye." A memorial service to celebrate this beautiful soul will be held at 2 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 PM at the home of Paige & Tom Irons, 1408 Paramore Drive. Feel free to stop by and toast Pop with a Pepsi. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: ECU Health Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.