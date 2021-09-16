Randall Forest Britt, 62, went to Heaven on Sunday, September 5, 2021. A Celebration of Randy’s Life will be held at St. James Christian Life Ministry Center (CLMC) on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We encourage you to please wear a mask. Private burial to follow. A native of Pitt County, Randy was well-known and loved by his community. He was a life-long entrepreneur who took great pride in his work, and operated his own business, Environmental Associates. Randy graduated from Wilson Technical Institution with a degree in Heavy Equipment Operation and developed his skills under the tutelage of Greenville’s Bill Harrelson. Randy was a devout member of St. James United Methodist Church, where his mission became helping to feed the homeless by cooking at Community Crossroads every third Sunday. Besides cooking, Randy’s passions were hunting, fishing and gardening. He was an active member of Meadow Branch Hunting Club, and loved off-shore fishing for wahoo and dolphin at the Outer Banks - Randy was always after that blue marlin! Randy was loved by his family more than he will ever know and will be missed by all who knew him. Surviving: wife Stephanie of 30 years, son Matthew and wife Sarah Britt, father Austin Britt, sister Carmen and husband Greg Wright, brother Clay and wife Anita Britt, niece Alex Britt, brother- and sister-in-law Brad and Jennifer Krodel, niece Alyssa Krodel, and nephew Dennis Hines. Predeceased by his beloved mother Sallie Britt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Crossroads Center. Please make checks payable to St. James UMC -“CCC Ministry”. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.