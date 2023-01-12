Randall Jordan "Randy" Butler

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Randall "Randy" Jordan Butler, 69, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 am in the Smith Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Randy grew up in Calico and was close to his cousin, Diane Barnhill. He worked on the farm in tobacco and attended NC State. He was employed with various companies as a route salesman and later worked as a pre-salesman for Pepsi, retiring after 30 years. Randy loved motorcycles, anything muscle car related, and was a train hobbyist. He also enjoyed cooking and being outdoors, especially boating. Once his grandson Chandler was born, he loved spending time with him and making many wonderful memories. He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Randall Butler; father, Hubert Gray Butler; mother, Mary J. Blake; and stepfather, Stephen Grady Blake. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Smith (Jason); grandson, Chandler; brothers, Stephen Butler (Phyllis) and Matt Blake; cousin, Diane Barnhill (Earl); and best friend, Jeff Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 520 Tupper Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.