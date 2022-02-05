Randy Sutton

GREENVILLE - On Thursday, February 3, 2022, with his family by his side, Randy Earl Sutton, age 69, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven after a long and inspirational battle with cancer. In the end, he won the fight with cancer.
The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 pm at Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Saturday from 6 to 8 pm and at the home during other times.
Randy loved horses, whether it was riding them or just watching them. Many of his closest friends shared this same passion. This same love has been passed through to his grandchildren, who also enjoy them as much as he did. He was a 1971 graduate J.H. Rose High School and began his career serving in the United States National Guard. Much of his career was employed by Burroughs Welcome and its subsequent predecessors, as well as Pitt County Schools. Randy was a member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church where he served as a treasurer, deacon, trustee, and usher. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, co-worker, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father Melvin Earl Sutton and in-laws, Johnnie and Ann French.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Frances French Sutton; son, Chris Sutton and wife Christy; daughter, Miranda Jordan and husband Lee; son, Brooks Sutton and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Leigh-Anna Jordan, Emily Jordan, Carter Jordan, Marissa Sutton, Trent Sutton, Emmitt Sutton, Rivers Sutton and Molly Brooke Sutton, all of Greenville; mother, Jennie Cox Sutton; brother, Gordon Sutton and wife Connie; sister, Lynn Coward and husband Doug; brother in-law, David French and wife Sheila; and a number of sweet nieces and nephews, special cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Jesse Lee, Dr. Heather White, and the staff at Physician's East. Their kindness, compassion, and wisdom helped him navigate this challenging journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Parkers Chapel FWB Church Building Fund, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville NC, 27834 or a cancer charity of choice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.