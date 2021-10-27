Ra'shaan Rodgers

Ra'shaan C. Rodgers
GREENVILLE - Mr. Ra'shaan C. Rodgers, 49, died on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Funeral will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville. There will be a viewing from 2pm to 6pm on Friday, October 28th at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel and a viewing on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the church.
COVID 19 mandates are in effect for those in attendance for services and viewing. Livestream will be on W. E. Flanagan on Facebook. Professional services entrusted to W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home