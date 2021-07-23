Ray Edward Beaman, 85, of Louisburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Raleigh. He was born September 25, 1935 in Greene County, a son of the late Paul and Mattie (Albritton) Beaman. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Bettye Beaman in 1995. Ray was a retired Mechanical Engineer. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church; he also was a member of Ingleside Lions Club, Wake Forest Jaycees, and Louisburg Moose Lodge. Ray enjoyed hunting, gardening, riding his tractor, reading and puzzles. He also loved his time with his card group, playing cards. Ray is survived by his children; Kim Beaman, Tony Beaman and wife, Cindy, and Tracy Beaman and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren: Ryan and Sara Beaman; and siblings: Paul Beaman, Joyce Corbett and husband, Russell and Mary Vandiford and husband, Charles; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services 804 N Bickett Blvd. Louisburg. A funeral service will begin in the Chapel of the funeral home at 11:00 am following the visitation. Interment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Missions and Ministry Fund, 4272 US-401 Louisburg, NC 27549. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.