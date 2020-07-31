Ray McLawhorn
GRIMESLAND - Mr. Ray McLawhorn, 90, son of the late Stancil & Annie McLawhorn, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. McLawhorn was a native of Pitt County and resided in the Grimesland community for the majority of his life. For a number of years, he worked at National Spinning and later retired from Singer Furniture Company. He was a member of Grimesland Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed watching Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Douglas McLawhorn; three sisters; and one grandson, Bobby Ray McLawhorn, Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Dora Rouse McLawhorn; son, Bobby Ray McLawhorn of New Bern; grandchildren, Edward Dewayne McLawhorn and wife, Crystal, Christy Pinkham and husband, Larry of Grimesland and great-granddaughter, Brittany Bryan and husband, Paul, all of Grimesland; and great-grandchildren, James Pinkham and wife, Alex of Washington, Ashley McLawhorn, Breighanna McLawhorn, Edward Dewayne McLawhorn, Jr., and Christian Edward McLawhorn; and great-great-grandchildren, Colt Bryan, Samuel Bryan, Madilynn Pinkham, Kinzley Pinkham, Preslee Pinkham; and special friend, Linwood Brinkley.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
