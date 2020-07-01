Raymond B. Hyler
GREENVILLE - Rev. Raymond B. Hyler, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 2pm in Homestead Memorial Gardens. He will be available for viewing Thursday from 11am to 12:30pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Raymond was born May 15, 1932, the oldest of six children born to Harry and Pearline Hyler. He was truly a man who loved his family and most of all, a man who loved God. He was a minister of the Gospel for over 45 years and led countless people to the Lord. He loved to sing gospel music with his family and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 61 years, Joan Hyler; second wife of seven years, Helen Porter; daughter, Linda Taylor; sisters, Betty Dowdy and Susie Ware; and a brother, Herman Hyler.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Carolyn House of Portsmouth, VA and Sharon Hyler and fiancee Al Woodruff of Winterville; sons, Raymond Hyler, Jr. of Tarboro and Curtis Hyler and wife Beverly of Greenville; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donald Hyler and wife Maggie of CA and Juanita Hayslett and husband Charles of Vinton, VA.
