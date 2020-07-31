Raymond Parker
SAN ANTONIO - Raymond Parker, 91, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in San Antonio, TX.
A mass of resurrection will be held Saturday at 10 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, where Ray was a former member.
Ray was raised in Eldorado, IL and joined the Air Force right after high school. Ray moved to Northern Illinois and eventually fell in love with and married the light of his life, Bernice. Together they raised six children, and eventually found themselves settled in Greenville, NC. Ray enjoyed the Senior Games and relished the competition with his peers. And though we cannot say our world will not be a little darker by his passing, his spark has ignited generations to carry the torch.
Ray was predeceased by his wife, Bernice and two sons, Steven John and Chuck, and two grandchildren, Susan and Dustin.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Trudi (Jim) Smith of Boulder Hill, IL. , Sandy and Annette Parker of San Antonio, TX; son, Tony (Delia) Parker of Greenville, NC; three grandsons, Scott (Kim) Smith and Steve Smith both of Boulder Hill, Il and Zachary Parker of Raleigh, NC; five great grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31st from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Pitt County Senior Games, which Ray loved so much.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.