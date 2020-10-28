Rebecca J. Adams
GREENVILLE - Rebecca J. Adams, 76, of Greenville (formerly of Newport) died early Sunday morning Oct. 25, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. Becky was a 1962 graduate of Newport High School. She was employed as a respiratory therapist at Vidant Medical Center for many years.
Becky was predeceased by her parents, Harvey Mitchell Adams and Mary B. Willis Adams, a sister Mary Sue Adams and a brother H. Mitchell Adams, all of Newport. Becky is survived by many cousins and friends.
