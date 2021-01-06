Rebecca “Becky” Louise Jefferson, 38, of Greenville, North Carolina, went to heaven, December 22, 2020 at her home. A graveside memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00am at Pinewood Memorial Park. Becky was born February 5, 1982 in Heywood, England, the daughter of Winifred-Lomas-Huston and Terence Lomas. As a child Becky enjoyed Brownie Girl Scouts, softball and playing with close friends and cousins. Becky immigrated to the United States in 1992 with her parents Winifred Lomas-Huston, Alan Huston and brother Adam Lomas. Becky graduated Manchester High School in Midlothian, VA in 2000. She moved to Greenville, NC to marry the love of her life Tony Jefferson on February 9, 2008. Becky and Tony had one son together, Jackson Jefferson. She also had a step-son, Hunter Jefferson she helped raise since he was 4 years old. In 2003 Becky started work for Environment 1, Inc. and was working in shipping and receiving customer service at the time of her passing. Becky loved butterflies, music and was artistic. She had a contagious smile and a big heart. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to Atlantic Beach, watching her son play travel baseball, camping at the river, and spending time with her friends, family and children. Becky’s life may have been cut short, but she touched the hearts of many while she was with us. Becky is survived by her husband Tony W. Jefferson of Greenville, NC. Her two children; Jackson Jefferson, Hunter Jefferson. Her parents Winifred Lomas-Huston and Alan Huston. Her brother, Adam Lomas (Kelly). Step-sister, Christie Medina. Sister in-law; JoAnne Jefferson Crabtree (Sonny), Kimberly Jefferson Sherrod (Tommy). Her Nephews; Oliver Lomas and Harrison Lomas. Her Nieces; Kayla Cole, Rebecca Harrell, Rachel Harrell, Sarah Harrell and Naomi Harrell. As well as her Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Her beloved dogs; Bella and Kane and numerous close friends. She is preceded in death by, her father in-law, William Wright Jefferson and her grandmother, May Gertrude Melia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jackson’s 529 college savings plan. Please mail check or Money Order to: NC529 Plan P.O. Box 40877 Raleigh, NC. 27629 Reference Account# 540646459-001 with the name Jackson Jefferson. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.