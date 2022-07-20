Rebecca Inez Piner

Miss Rebecca Inez "Becky" Piner, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 17, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 1:00 PM in the First Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Miss Piner was born in Ahoskie, NC on June 21, 1956 to Wilma Stampley Piner and Rexford Eugene Piner Sr. However, she only lived there for a short time before moving to Wilmington. She then relocated to Greenville in 1970 and became a graduate of JH Rose High School. There, she developed her love and talent for tennis. She was honored to be on one of the first girl's tennis teams and was known as an excellent tennis player. After high school Becky attended ECU for a brief time before beginning her working career in marine fabrication and upholstery. For the last 19 years, she built upon her career as a dedicated employed of Parrot Canvas. Outside of work, Becky loved gardening, cooking and spending time with friends at the coast. She was also an active member of First Presbyterian for most of her life and loved God with all of her heart. Becky was known to her many friends and family as someone who had a kind heart. She deeply loved her family and her close circle of friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the special care and comfort given to Becky by the staff of ECU Health Cancer Center, and her dear friends, Debbie Briley, Gail Holley, and Suzanne Woolard. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Annelle (Pete) West of Winterville; brothers, Rexford "Bubba" (Harriet) Piner and Kevin (Susan) Piner, all of Greenville; nieces and nephews, Chris (Jennifer) West, Lauren (Vinse) Bowers, Rex (Ashley) Piner, John (Krystle) Piner, Mallory Painter (Caleb), Julia (David) Ahlschlager, Hayley (Kyle) Wright, and Trevor Piner; great nieces and nephews; Spencer and Macy West, Ivy and Taylor Bowers, Jackson and Abby Piner, Chloe Lewis, Adalynn and Harper Piner, Brayden and Kinley Piner, Violet, Sofie, and Camille Ahlschlager, and Nain, Kassi, and Kamryn Wright. She also leaves behind her two cats, Scooby and Dooby, who she considered to be her beloved "boys". Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Women Scholarship Fund, First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, or The Humane Society, Greenville Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.