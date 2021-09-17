Mrs. Rebecca Nadine Rhodes Leggett, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A native of Pitt County, Nadine was born to Aaron and Rebecca Galloway Rhodes. She was a graduate of D.H. Conley High School, class of 1986. She was currently employed with the Pitt County Sheriff’s office and worked as a Detention Officer, just completing 23 years of service. Nadine was a proud United States Army veteran and served during Desert Storm. Nadine will be fondly remembered for her love of family and her driven nature. She enjoyed being creative and anything crafty and have a great love for her animals. A loving daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend, Nadine will be missed by the many who knew and loved her. Nadine was preceded in death by her son, Cody Lane Laster, in 2021. She is survived by: Husband, David Q. Leggett; Daughter. Katie R. Peaden and husband, Rob, of Greenville; Step-children, Jessica Blake of Roper and Taylor Gurganus and husband, Aubrey, of Jamesville; Grandchildren, Mackenzie Carraway, Hudson Carraway, Nathan Peaden, Parker Peaden, and Chloe Blake; Mother, Rebecca G. Rhodes of Greenville; Sister, Michele R. Matthews and husband, Wayne, of Greenville; Niece, Kristen Matthews and Levi Singel, Aaron Lauren Matthews and Kelsey Lynn Matthews, all of Greenville; Nephew, Adam Matthews and wife, Miranda, of Cove City; Great niece, Reagan Grace Singel; Great nephews, Austin and Levi Matthews; Great aunt, Charlotte Mills Cox, of Greenville. Flowers are welcome. However, if one desires to make a memorial contribution, the family requests that contributions be made to Wilkerson Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
