...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Mrs. Renee Wright, 61, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 from injuries sustained in a car accident. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Renee was born and raised in Pensacola, FL before moving to Virginia Beach, VA, where she met and married the love of her life, the late Varel Orlando Wright. She lived much of her adult life in the Greenville area, where she worked for Greenville Utilities in Customer Service and Accounting until her retirement. She was also a faithful member of the Winterville Church of Christ. Renee was active in the community and enjoyed volunteering with the Pitt County Sheriff's Department and the Pitt County Council on Aging. She had a big heart and was always willing to help others and to earnestly talk with them about their problems and needs. Renee enjoyed sewing, shopping with friends, and most importantly, travelling and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Renee was preceded in death by her father, George Edward Jackson. She is survived by her sons, Austin Wright and wife, Alicia, and Orlando Wright and wife, Meriah; grandchildren, Lillian Wright and Ransome Wright; mother, Bessie Jackson; sisters, Delceter Goosby, Priscilla Jackson, Donna-Ray Jackson, and Arista Jackson; a brother, Henry Jackson; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences available at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.