Rev. Gordon Winfred Hart, age 89, of Ayden, NC, serenely left this earth on Monday afternoon, July 3, 2023. We know this is so because he died with the words, How about that peace, spoken calmly from his smiling lips. His daughters watched from his side and sadly, lovingly, had to let their dad go to his home in Heaven. A memorial of tribute and celebration will be held at 3pm on Friday, July 7th, at the Grifton FWB Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, 6-8pm at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden. Burial will be in the Ayden Cemetery. Gordon was born on May 17, 1934, to Hubert and Norva Hart on the family farm just outside of Ayden. He was a graduate of Ayden High School and received a degree in Theology from the Free Will Baptist Bible College in Nashville, Tennessee. Gordon's highest calling was when he answered God's call to preach. He had a thirst for it. His last sermons were from his hospital bed, when all else was clouded except his urge to preach the Word. He married Eleanor Prude from Tupelo, Mississippi in 1957. She was his completer and served by his side as pastor's wife in several churches across the south. Theirs was a ministry of reaching the unsaved and to love and comfort their church families. They were not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Gordon also served as a teacher at Bethel Christian Academy in Kinston for many years. Insurance salesman was another career that he enjoyed. He had a love of fishing, hunting, and a devotion to photography. His camera was always close as he freely captured life moments for so many others. He stayed busy until a stroke dropped him to his knees. He was working in his garden at the time. His parents preceded him in death. So did his beloved Eleanor. His siblings that have passed include brother, Charles, his infant brother, James David, and his sister, Barbara Whitman. His sister, Peggy Walker, survives him. He is also survived by his devoted daughters, Tanya Ruth Hart, of Ayden, and Cynthia (Cindy) Louise Hart, (Ray) who reside at the Hart family farm. He deeply loved and was proud of his grandchildren, Jeff, Jared, and Julia Mullis. Little Mason Mullis was his great grand delight. He loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews. Gordon loved his Prude family, his many friends, and the countless spiritual children he mentored over the years and are left to mourn the loss of him. Reverend Gordon Hart has left us. He answered the call. His passion for the gospel is now satisfied. His love for Jesus fulfilled. His peace with God has encompassed him. A warrior has gone home. Farmer Funeral Service of Ayden is serving the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Hubert and Norva Hart Scholarship, c/o Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, TN 37066; or International Missions, 5233 Mt. View Rd., Antioch, TN 37013. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.