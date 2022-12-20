Rev. Jesse Roger Tripp went to be with our Lord on Saturday evening, December 17, 2022. Roger was born on October 6, 1933 and was greeted in heaven by his parents, Jesse and Nannie Tripp; granddaughter, Sailor Faith Caroline Tripp; and niece, Angie Tripp Wade. He was a beloved father, grandfather, pastor, and friend to many. Roger was a graduate of Maury High School, Free Will Baptist Bible College (Welch) and Columbia Bible College. Early in life, he was called by God to be a disciple of Christ. His entire adult life was dedicated to pastoring and preaching the gospel, serving at Southside Free Will Baptist Church in Hickory for 14 years and, more recently, Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist in Greene County. He has additionally pastored several other churches throughout North and South Carolina over the course of his lifetime. Roger will always be known for quoting scripture and sharing the plan of salvation with anyone he encountered as well as ministering to the sick, the shut-ins and the lonely. He was also a mighty prayer warrior who relentlessly prayed for people's souls, health, prosperity and relationships. His family and friends are assured that he has been welcomed into his eternal home with the words "well done, good and faithful servant". Roger leaves behind his beloved wife and lovely assistant of 57 years, Syble Sims Tripp; son, Timothy Joel Tripp and wife, Tanya; daughter, Jessica Tripp Beasley and husband, Scott; grandchildren, James Tripp Beasley, Hayden Fisher Beasley and Gracie Wrenn Tripp; brother, Toby Tripp and wife, Jean; as well as niece, Lisa Tripp Ritz; and nephew, Todd Tripp. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 21st at Ormondsville OFWB Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church, beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to be given to Syble Tripp, in c/o Ormondsville OFWB Church, 615 Hardy Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.