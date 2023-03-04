...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Mrs. Reva McDermott Brown, 72, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 24, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home in Beaufort. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Branson Sheets officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM and immediately following the service. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Reva was born to the late James and Van McDermott. Reva's family moved from Charlotte, NC in her 9th grade year and she was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Bob Brown, and they made their home in Greenville. In 1972, Reva graduated from East Carolina University and began teaching in the Pitt County Schools for a number of years. She and Bob remained in Greenville until their retirement in 2006 when they began living at the Villages in Florida and in Beaufort, NC. Reva was a devoted wife and mother and was so incredibly proud of their daughter, Camilla. She always wore a contagious smile, had a generous spirit and loving nature and was a genuine people person. Reva will be fondly remembered for her love of all sports and especially those she could compete in, especially tennis and Pickle Ball. Her competitive nature also served her well when playing Bridge and other card games with friends. Reva enjoyed gathering with others and was fortunate to help start the Terpsichore Guild of Greenville, which still exists today. She was also a member of De Novo Book Club which she greatly enjoyed. While living in Greenville, Reva was member of Jarvis United Methodist Church and attended other churches where they currently lived. In addition, Reva was a member of the Service League of Greenville. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob Brown; daughter, Camilla Brown Pittman and husband, Will, of Greenville, and his children, William Pittman and Grey Pittman; sisters, Michelle Cummins and husband, Barry, of The Villages in Florida, and Patricia McDermott-Kesler and husband, Charles, of Black Mountain, NC; brothers, Jim McDermott and wife, Jean, of Ayden, and Michael McDermott of Hendersonville, NC; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.