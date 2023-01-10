Reynolds James "Rey" Skan, III, 25, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 PM at Ayden United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Farmer Funeral Service. Rey was born in Juneau, Alaska, where he was a member of the Tlingit/Haida tribe. He grew up living in Alaska and in Ayden. He attended Ayden-Grifton High School, where he played on the football team and graduated from Juneau Military Academy in 2015. Rey had worked at Food Lion and a number of restaurants, including Outback, Cheddar's, and most recently, Kickback Jack's. He was hoping to enroll in the EMT program at Pitt Community College. Rey enjoyed hiking, playing sports with friends, trips to the beach, and he loved watching football with his grandpa and uncle. Rey was preceded in death by his father, Jason Mark Skan. He is survived by his mother, Miriam Ortiz Burke of Ayden; grandparents, Patti and Richard Burke of Ayden, and Trudy and Reynolds Skan, Sr., of Klawock, AK; and aunt, Jessica Marie Burke of Ayden; uncle, Richard James Burke, III of Greenville; uncle Dennis Levin and wife, Peggy, a number of special cousins and special friends, Robert Rivera of Anchorage, AK, and Trevor Phillips of Kansas. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com