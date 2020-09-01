Rhoda Rogers

Rhoda Peel Rogers
BEAR GRASS - Rhoda Peel Rogers, 87, of Bear Grass, NC went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, August 26.
Rhoda was born to the late Paul H. Peel and Myrtle Smithwick Peel on March 4, 1993. She was married to Javan H. "Pete" Rogers in May 1952. He predeceased her in February 2020.
Rhoda was a member of Bear Grass Presbyterian Church where she served as organist/pianist and sang in the choir for many years. Her years of commitment to the church and its mission was recognized with the Presbyterian Older Adult Award.Rhoda served as treasurer of the Bear Grass Community Building and volunteered for various community and county organizations.
For 20+ years, "Rho Rho" was happiest being the best grandmother to Will and Elizabeth. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and cousin. Rhoda's greatest joy was her family and extended family.
Rhoda is survived by her daughters Helen Timmler of Bear Grass and Anne Cox and husband Chip of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Paul Peel of Tarboro, NC; grandchildren, Will of Mt Pleasant, SC and Elizabeth of Chicago , IL; and two nieces Pam and Janet.
There was an 11:00 am graveside service held Saturday, August 29 , 2020 at Martin Memorial Gardens. Please wear a mask. Memorials may be made to the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church , 6441 East Bear Grass Road, Bear Grass, NC 27892.