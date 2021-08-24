Richard Adams

Richard Edward "Ed" Adams
GREENVILLE - Mr. Richard Edward "Ed" Adams, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 29th at 3 PM at First Christian Church, located at 2810 E. 14th St. in Greenville. A time of visitation and reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
Ed was born and raised in Roanoke, VA and graduated from William Fleming High School. He went on to graduate from Virginia Military Institute with a degree in Civil Engineering. Following his graduation, Ed joined the U.S. Air Force, serving for 9 1/2 years and rising to the rank of Captain. Later he moved to Charlotte, where he worked as a civil engineer for 25 years. After living in Smith Mountain Lake, VA, Ed retired to Greenville, where he has lived ever since.
Ed enjoyed being active in his community. He had been a Mason at the Grimesland Masonic Lodge and a Shriner for over 50 years. He had been heavily involved with the Rotary Club of Greenville, where he had served as past president and chair of the Golf Tournament. He had attended four International Conventions in Portugal, Australia, Toronto and Atlanta. He supported efforts to eradicate Polio and to increase membership.
Ed loved golf. He enjoyed Greenville Country Club and served a term as President of the Board of Directors. The Senior Golf Group provided the best adult day care that Lee could find for Ed. Three days a week they played golf, shared fellowship and enjoyed the beauty of nature and the refreshing 19th hole.
Ed had served on various committees at First Christian Church including the building committee of the current church. He also serves as an Elder. Ed was an avid sports fan, loved to travel, loved auctions and collected a variety of memorabilia. Ed had a heart for service and a passion for life.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Dick and Gee Adams, first wife, Marilou Hubbard Adams; second wife, Katherine Wheless Adams; and son, Rick Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Martin Adams; daughter, Shelley; son, Kirk (Edie); daughter-in-law, Linda; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rotary Foundation for Polio Plus, 4102 Hardwick Ct., Greenville, NC 27834 or to First Christian Church Columbarium Fund, PO Box 2366, Greenville, NC 27836.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.