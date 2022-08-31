Richard Charles Schneider, 81, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Ayden United Methodist Church, with reception to follow. Richard grew up in Lebanon, NH and lived most of his adult life in Simsbury, CT. He owned and operated Schneider and Beckwith, Inc for almost 30 years, specializing in business form design and distribution. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Judy, spent 7 years living on a sailboat, sailing up and down the eastern seaboard and in the Caribbean. He had a deep love for the sea and made many great memories on his travels. For the past few years, Richard has lived in the Ayden community to be near his family. He will be remembered for his love for his family and his intentional efforts to bring joy to the lives of others. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith Ann Schneider; daughters, Katherine Hennessy and husband, Timothy, of Butler, PA, and Gwendolyn Yitnitsky of Ayden; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.