Richard Cox

Richard E. Cox
GRIFTON - Richard E. Cox, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
A celebration of his life will be conducted Monday at 2 pm at Faith Baptist Church, Ayden. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Richard, a native of Hueytown, Alabama, retired from the US Navy as a CPO Radioman. Following retirement, he worked for the State of Virginia, retiring after 19 years and in 1995 he and his wife moved to Pitt County. Richard was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Margaret Cox; wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Cox; and sisters, Helen Mitchell and Jolene Weldon.
He is survived by his daughters, Missy Lovelace (Rev. John) of Winterville, Patricia Garrett of Grifton, and Kelly Kostelnik (Will) of Moundridge, KS; grandchildren, Rev. Jay Lovelace (Cheyenne), Rev. Josh Lovelace (Duska), Officer Jeremiah Lovelace (Crista), Rebekah Almond (Lin), Joseph, Brodie, and Logan Kostelnik; great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jack, Landon, JD, Cody, Lauren, Ryleigh, Sawyer, Grant, Thad, Autumn, Henry, and Everlee Lovelace, Jesse and Xandra Almond; brother-in-law, CR "Mitch" Mitchell; and many extended family.
ROLLTIDE!
