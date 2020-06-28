Richard Cox

Richard "Ric" Ray Cox
GREENVILLE - Richard "Ric" Ray Cox, 71, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 in Greenville, NC. He was born in Greenville, NC on March 14, 1949, to Percy and Janice (Brown) Cox.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 28th at 2:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville.
Ric graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Accounting in 1971. He was a licensed CPA, with several professional accreditations, including, Accredited in Business Valuation, Certified Valuation Analyst, Business Valuator Accredited in Litigation and Master Analyst in Financial Forensics. Ric owned Richard R. Cox, CPA, PA, his own accounting firm for 35 years, followed by BVL Consulting Group for 8 years. He was a member of Covenant Church in Greenville, NC. Ric was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and time on his boat at his home in Atlantic Beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronnie Cox.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jana Cox Salley (Kendall) of Mobile, AL, and Marcy Cox Simmons (Chip) of Dallas, TX, granddaughters, Chloe Simmons of Los Angeles, CA, Carson and Ellis Salley of Mobile, AL, grandsons, Logan, Brooks and Charlie Simmons of Dallas, TX, his only sister, Cara Cox McLaughlin of Greenville, NC and two brothers, Jack (Susan) Cox and Craig (Valerie) Cox of Greenville, NC. He will be greatly missed by his family who will forever be thankful for the years he was such a special part of their lives.
Donations in lieu of flowers to North Carolina Wildlife Federation - www.ncwf.org.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.