Richard Goins

WINTERVILLE - Richard Cain Goins, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Hospice House of Greenville.
Per his request, there will not be a service.
He spent most of his life in Lumberton, NC where he worked for over 40 years with the City of Lumberton. After retirement, he continued in his community service as he served as a city councilman from 2002-2005. He and his wife, Evelyn, relocated to Winterville, NC in 2005.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, the late Wiley and Mattie Lee Goins, sisters Carrie Goins, Ann Hosler and brother John F. Goins.
He is survived by wife, Evelyn H. Goins of Winterville, NC and children, Randall G. Goins and wife, Wendy of Winterville, NC, Ronald K. Roughgarden of Stuarts Draft, Va. and Ricky W. Roughgarden and wife, Diane of RioRico, AZ. His five surviving grandchildren are Richard (Alex) Goins of Apex, NC, Austin P. Goins of Greenville,NC, Melissa R. Bass of Monroe, NC, Crystal Hartshook of Stuarts Draft, VA and Eric Roughgarden of Stuarts Draft, VA. He is also survived with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Hospice House of Greenville, NC for their wonderful and compassionate care they provided to Richard during his short time at the facility.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.