Richard "Rick" Knapp
WINTERVILLE - Richard "Rick" Knapp, 71, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
A memorial mass will be conducted Thursday at 2pm at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church.
Rick, son of the late Robert and Mary Knapp, was a longtime resident of Greenville and Pitt County. At the age of 23, he was in a severe car accident and was never able to follow through with his life's dream of becoming a priest. He attended St. Gabriel's Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also attended ECVC. Music was his passion as he was a member of the Greenville Chord Connection. In addition to singing, he loved to play the piano, organ, violin and the guitar.
Rick is survived by his siblings, Joyce Hayden and husband Fabian, Bob Knapp and wife Pat, Mary Langston and husband Tommy, Ruthie Richards and husband Gene; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.