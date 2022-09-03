Richard O’Neil Singletary Jr., of Greenville, NC concluded his journey to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, September 4th at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. He grew up throughout Eastern North Carolina, attending both North Lenoir and Lake Mattamuskeet high school, lettering in Football and Basketball. He attended UNC Chapel Hill as a Morehead Scholar, obtaining his undergraduate degree in chemistry, where he was a class officer, and continued his graduate school at East Carolina University. He was employed by Burroughs Wellcome in 1974 where he continued through mergers and company buyouts as a Sr. staff scientist until his passing. His summers in college were spent at Oregon Inlet, working on a fishing boat run by Sambo and Omie where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Singletary. He was a fiercely loyal family man, who always fought hard for his loved ones and others. He enjoyed sports and was the biggest Tar Heel fan you could imagine. He always supported his children through all of their endeavors. He was a Cub Scouts volunteer, a little league baseball coach, a supporter of MDA, and a lover of travel and U.S. national parks. He was also an avid music aficionado and greatly enjoyed quizzing everyone on the “greatest rock bands of all time” while playing DJ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard (Neil) Singletary and Alice Foley Jones; sisters, Miriam Allen, Laura Singletary and Rachel Singletary; brother, Edward Singletary; and his son, Matthew Singletary. He leaves behind wife, Cynthia Singletary of the home; son, Trey Singletary of Greenville; daughter, Ann Singletary Regnier and husband, Mark of Winterville; and only grandson, Walton Regnier, who always brought a smile to his face. He is also survived by sisters, Alice Singletary and Martha Woods; cousin(brother), John Singletary; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the name of Matthew Singletary. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com