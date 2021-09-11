Richard “Rick” Neely Watts, 66, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on September 9, 2021. The family will welcome visitors at Grifton Free Will Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13, with funeral services immediately to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton with military honors. Rick was born in Chicago and lived his childhood years in Illinois and Arkansas. A lifelong patriot, Rick was proud to serve 10 years in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he made his home in Eastern North Carolina, spending the past 18 years as a beloved manager at Cracker Barrel in Greenville. Rick met the love of his life, LaVerne, in church in 2004; they were truly God’s gift to each other. He adored his children and grandchildren, playing his Martin guitars, singing in church, playing golf and riding his Harley Davidson with many friends over the years. Rick was such a treasure; he wholeheartedly loved and cared well for the people around him, but he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ most of all. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Simmie “Junior” Watts; his mother Geneva Mae Henricksen (Hendon); his stepfather, Einar “Sam” Henricksen; and his brother, Jimmie Watts. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, LaVerne; five children, Jennifer Watts Robinson (Kevin) of Vanceboro and Sarah Watts Proctor (Justin) of New Bern; Toby Joseph “T.J.” Cascioli II (Brandi) of Grifton, Angie Harrison (Justin) of Kinston and Mindy Cascioli of Greenville; three sisters, Anita Fugiel, Sally Hockman and Cynthia Tacker, each of Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Kierra Fussell (Jordan), Kayleigh and Ainsley Robinson; Gabriella and Geneva (expected Dec. 2021) Proctor; Layla Belle and Jake Cascioli; and Garrett, Alaina, Devin and Audrey Harrison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following ministries close to Rick’s heart: Grifton Free Will Baptist Church, Building Fund, www.griftonfreewillbaptistchurch.org, 674 Wall Street, Grifton, NC 28530, or Harvest Free Will Baptist Childcare Ministries, www.harvestccm.org, P.O. Box 259, Duffield, VA 24244. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.