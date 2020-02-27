Ricky Lane Revels
GREENVILLE - Ricky Lane Revels, 60, of Oxbow Lane, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Martin County, September 19, 1959 to the late George Washington and Ruby Dail Beach Revels and was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Revels. Ricky was a member of Grace Baptist Church a forklift driver with the Hyster -Yale Group. He loved to hunt and fish and work in his yard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Mishaw and Rev. Larry Stephens will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lilley-Revels Family Cemetery on Fire Department Road.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Stroddard Revels of the home; daughter, Brenda Revels of Winterville; son Johnathan Revels of Stokes; sisters, Judy Tolson, Sylvia Moore and Brenda Vickers all of Williamston: brothers, Larry Revels, Thomas Revels, Chris Revels all of Williamston; grandchildren, Zain, Haelyn, Jaedyn an Sophia.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until service time Saturday, February 29th at Piney Grove Baptist Church and from 2593 Hollow Pond Road, Williamston at other times. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930 Wellness Drive # B, Greenville, NC 27834.
