Ricky White
SNOW HILL - Mr. Ricky White, 74, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Ricky White will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.