Rita Horsley Levijoki, 77, died Thursday, May 13, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Rita, a native of Lake County, Illinois, was the daughter of the late Homer and Roxie Wheat Horsley. She was born on November 8, 1943 in Waukegan, Illinois and graduated in 1961 from Waukegan Township High School. In 1962, she married Robert Levijoki. Ten years later, in October of 1972, Robert’s job relocated them to Rocky Mount, NC. After beginning their life in North Carolina, Rita worked as an executive secretary for Bill Rose of Nash County and later, as an office manager for a real estate firm in Rocky Mount. She later retired in 1997 after deciding to stay home with her husband to help care for him during his failing health. He passed away two years later, in 1999. Rita remained in the Rocky Mount area until 2011, when she decided to move to Greenville to be closer to her doctors. In addition to her parents Mrs. Horsley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Levijoki; and sisters, Mildred Marie Pack, Gail Jean Horsley, and Joyce Lorraine Walt; and brother, Donald Lee Horsley. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Jean Levijoki Coggins and husband, Randy and Patricia Ann Levijoki Waters, all of Greenville; son, Robert Charles Levijoki, Jr. and wife, Donna of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Shannon St. Antoine and husband, Adam, Chelsea Witherington, and Jessica Coggins, all of Greenville, Lauren Levijoki of Stantonsburg, and Allison Levijoki of Rocky Mount; along with great-grandchildren, Hunter Cole Drew of Greenville, and Jayden Philip Newman of Stantonsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network, P.O. Box 8369, Greenville, NC 27835 or The Ronald McDonald House, 549 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.