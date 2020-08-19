Rita Johnson

Rita Kay Johnson
STOKES - Rita Kay Johnson, mother, sister, friend, and mentor, died August 15th at her home in Stokes, NC after a long battle with cancer. She lived in the farmhouse that she restored but called many places home while on her journey from Lombard, IL. Rita was a lover of books and hobbies, and she leaves us now with enough craft supplies to run a small art school. For someone with no artistic talent, she added beauty wherever she went and in anyone who knew her.
Rita now sails with her husband, Chris Johnson, and is survived by her sisters Georgia (Skip) Weeks, Beth (Paul) McCormick, Meg Ward Campbell, and her children Jason, Jennifer, Paul, Barry, Karyl, and Heather. Rita will be always remembered by her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her parents Madonna and George Baumbach and her sister, Janey Schultz.
The family will receive friends at Biggs Chapel in Robersonville, NC on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:45 PM with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM.