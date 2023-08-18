Rita Kay Wade Piner passed away on August 13, 2023, at home with her family by her side. After two and half years of kicking cancer’s butt, she is now pain-free. Rita was born in New Bern on May 16, 1958, and loved by everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. She spent her whole life serving and caring for others. She was known for her sense of humor, spaghetti sauce, hurricane chili, cleaning and rearranging, and her ability to love. Rita is survived by her husband of 44 years, CD Piner Jr, her daughters Lauren Piner of Greenville, NC, and Keri Grzeslo of Wilson, NC, her son-in-law Jonathan Grzeslo and grandchildren Clara and Foster. She is survived by siblings Al Wade, Guy Wade (Rosi), Stephanie Clescere (Nick), Leigh Vickers (Don), and Aunt Sandra Johnson. In addition to her beloved siblings, she is survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Bobby Piner, Rachel McDonald, Kellen Long, Ryan Vickers, Caroline Wade, Reagan Vickers, Alec Wade, Sophia Wade, and Isabella Wade; and sisters-in-law, Carole Fuller and Ruth Long (Parker). She was predeceased by her father Alton Peele Wade, her mother Shirley Wilson Wade, and her favorite person in the world her grandfather Alton Jordan Wade. The family would like to give special thanks to Julie Williams, Kathy Ferebee, Sandy Morris, Dr. Jennifer Aron, 3HC Hospice Nurses, and the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center for their selfless gifts of time, love, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center or 3HC Hospice. She was simply the best. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors following the service. Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Rita Wade Piner. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Piner family.