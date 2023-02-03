GREENVILLE - Rittie Jean Biggs was born on January 16, 1942, in the Bear Grass community.
After 81 years of a life well lived, Jean passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital after a brief illness.
Jean graduated from East Carolina University with her bachelor's and master's degrees in 1964 and 1974, respectively. After a short stint in public education, Jean began working with Martin County Department of Social Services, where she retired as director after more than 30 years of service. She worked hard in the county and across the state to improve the quality of life for those in need. In her early life, she attended Roberson Chapel Presbyterian Church and joined Piney Grove Baptist Church in 1971, where she taught Sunday School and volunteered with "The Message of Easter" outdoor drama.
She enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii and Europe, where her brothers Dennis and Sammy were stationed during their Air Force careers. Jean devoted much of her time volunteering in the public schools, working in her flower gardens, and taking care of her pets. She loved her family and hearing about her nieces and nephews' accomplishments whether on a ball field or in the classroom and later of their children's achievements. She loved being a part of helping raise Jason and Jeannine, who lived across the yard, and later Jason and Cynthia's children, William, Robert, and Ann Marie.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, Dennis Robert and Marie Wynn Biggs; brothers, Hilton R., Samuel S. and Billy S. Biggs.
She is survived by her sister, Mollie Manning Stephenson and husband, Harold, of Williamston, and by her brother, Dennis Biggs and wife, Grace, of Greenville, and sisters-in-law, Lollie Biggs of Williamston, and Sue Kossuth of Alachua, FL, and many loved nephews, nieces, and their children.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Piney Grove Baptist Church; private burial to follow. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church and other times at the home of Jason and Cynthia Manning, 2635 Piney Grove Church Road, Williamston.