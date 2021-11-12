Robert Alligood, Sr.

Robert J. Alligood, Sr.
WASHINGTON, NC - Mr. Robert Jordan Alligood, Sr., age 87, a resident of Washington, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Rev. Gillian Pollock. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington.
Mr. Alligood was born on August 24, 1934 to the late Clyde Ennis Alligood and Callie Mae Boyd Alligood. Mr. Alligood served in the U.S. Army. He was a gifted athlete who earned scholarships to play baseball and football at Chowan Junior College and Guilford College. His scholarships allowed him to earn degrees in education.
Mr. Alligood began his career teaching and coaching at Washington High School. Later, he served as Principal at Aurora High School, Ahoskie High School and J.H. Rose High School in Greenville. In 1977, Mr. Alligood became Superintendent of Washington County Schools until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Alligood was very active in the community. He was a member of the Frist Christian Church in Washington. Mr. Alligood was a Sunday School teacher and helped with the Peanut Ministry. He was a former Rotarian and served in several capacities with the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). In 1988, he was recognized by the NCHSAA as the "Superintendent Contributing the Most to High School Athletics".
On June 2, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet Hayes Hodges, who survives. Also surviving with his wife are three sons, Robert Jordan Alligood, Jr. of the home, Dwayne Alligood and wife, Catherine of New Bern, Brian Alligood and wife, April of Washington; six grandchildren, Claire Stevens and husband, Cody, Taylor Alligood, Nicholas Alligood, Sydney Alligood, Benjamin Gurganus and wife, Jessica, and Joshua Gurganus; sister, Alyce Erickson of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Nanci Broadwell of Wilmington; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Alligood was preceded in death by his brother C.E. Alligood and his sister, Patsy Pardue.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour Saturday at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bright Futures of Beaufort County, P.O. Box 665, Washington, NC 27889, or Back Pack Blessings, PO Box 1675, New Bern, NC 28563.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.