Robert Alton Crawford, 66, of Bethel, NC went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home after a night of Christmas fellowship with extended family. Alton was a caring, loving, and devoted husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, George Robert Crawford, Jr. and is survived by his mother, Eunice Shackelford Crawford and his wife of 45 years, Emma Lou Vanderford Crawford; daughters, Kiley Nicole Crawford with husband; James Pigg, and sons; Tucker and Weston, Lori Ann Winfield with husband, Scott Winfield, and sons Nolan and Brayden, and Elizabeth (Beth) Erin Crawford. Alton is also survived by his siblings, Deborah Cleaton (husband Ken); Ronald Crawford; Becky Little (husband Robin); and Dwain Crawford (wife April). He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and their families. Alton was active in the Bethel community, serving as a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for many years, serving in various roles including choir member, deacon, trustee, and participating in various committees. For over 31 years, Alton was a hardworking owner and operator of Crawford's Hardware where customers knew they could get anything from seeds and tools to repairs and advice. His store was a town staple that strived to meet customer needs but also was a place of fellowship for many. The family will be receiving visitors on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm in the fellowship hall at Bethel Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held in his honor at 2:30pm at Bethel Baptist Church with a Graveside service to follow at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, NC at approximately 4:00pm. At other times, the family will receive visitors at his home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.