Robert "Bob" J. Coogan, 63, passed away August 8, 2021, at his home. Robert was raised in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He loved sports, the ECU Pirates, UNC Tar Heels and the Green Bay Packers. He worked at UNX Chemicals, and at Vidant Medical Center. He retired after 12 years as a Respiratory Therapist. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Peggy Coogan; brother, Chuck Disorbo; and nephew, Paul Disorbo. He is survived by his second mother, Rosella Joyce Coogan; sister, Karen Lawrence; brothers, Keith Coogan and wife, Roberta, Michael Coogan and wife, Judy, Jim Disorbo and wife, Tonya, and Mike Disorbo; sister-in-law, Teresa Disorbo; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, support the ECU Pirates or donate to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.